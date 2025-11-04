Getty Images
Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag 'open' to rebuilding managerial career at Wolves after brutal Bayer Leverkusen sacking - but sensational Premier League return faces major hurdle
Wolves begin search for stability after Pereira exit
The mood at Molineux is tense as Sunday’s defeat to Fulham was the latest in a miserable run that left Wolves anchored to the bottom of the Premier League table with only two points from 10 matches. As a result, the hierarchy moved quickly to part ways with Vitor Pereira. Talks have already been held with former manager Gary O'Neil about a possible return, but he has pulled out of the running, which has prompted the club to explore alternative options. Sources told ESPN that the Dutchman, despite harbouring some doubts about taking a job in the middle of a campaign, is 'interested in talking' about the role. However, Wolves' leadership are said to prefer a younger coach to oversee their long-term rebuild, which is a stance that could work against Ten Hag, who is 55. Among those also being considered are Michael Carrick (44) and Luton Town boss Rob Edwards (42). Both are younger and tactically progressive managers who fit the club's model.
Ten Hag's nightmare spells in Manchester & Leverkusen
When Ten Hag took over United, he inherited a fractured dressing room and a fanbase desperate for direction. In his first season, he led the Red Devils to a third-place Premier League finish, won the Carabao Cup, and reached both the FA Cup final and the Europa League quarter-finals. But his second campaign unravelled spectacularly. Despite the big-money signings of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana, United slumped to eighth, which was their then-worst finish in the Premier League era. A group-stage exit in the Champions League added further embarrassment. Against all odds, Ten Hag’s side defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final, earning redemption, and the result was enough to convince the board to extend his contract. However, four months later, after losing four of their opening nine league games, United’s patience snapped, and Ten Hag was gone.
If Ten Hag hoped that a fresh start in Germany would restore his fortunes, he was mistaken. His time at Bayer Leverkusen was brief, bitter, and ultimately bruising. He blamed his poor start on the club's decision to sell several of the title-winning stars who had delivered Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga crown. Privately, he is said to have felt "betrayed" by what he described as an "impossible situation".
Ten Hag also linked to Ajax
Despite interest from Wolves, another destination may beckon, which would see the coach retrace his path back home. Ajax, the club where Ten Hag made his name, are enduring a torrid campaign under John Heitinga. The Dutch giants have been humiliated both domestically and in Europe, and Ten Hag's name has been linked as a possible replacement. While Ajax's board remain hesitant to sack Heitinga mid-season, insiders admit that Ten Hag would be the natural successor. His previous tenure at the Johan Cruyff Arena, from 2018 to 2022, was nothing short of sensational as he won three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and also masterminded that unforgettable 2019 Champions League run that saw Ajax stun Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semi-finals. He knows the club inside out, understands its academy culture, and embodies the attacking philosophy that Ajax fans crave.
Will Wolves take the Ten Hag gamble?
Ten Hag brings experience and authority to the table for Wolves - but he also represents a risk. His previous two stints at United and Leverkusen ended in disappointment, and for a club staring down the barrel of relegation, it might be too much of a gamble to bring him into the hot seat. And then there’s the financial issue. Wolves’ owners have reportedly imposed strict spending limits for the January transfer window. After losing key players such as Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer, the squad is thin. Without reinforcements, any incoming manager faces a monumental challenge to keep the club afloat. Will Ten Hag stick his neck out and risk his reputation once again? Only time will tell.
