Blow for Man Utd & England! Injury rules Ella Toone out of Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid as involvement in the Lionesses' World Cup qualifiers also in doubt
Confirmed: Toone set to miss Man Utd's Champions League tie with Atletico
Toone was last involved for United in their final game before the winter break, a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals. However, head coach Marc Skinner confirmed in January that the 26-year-old had suffered "a bone stress response in her hip" that was expected to rule her out for six to eight weeks, from the point he spoke to the media a couple of weeks ago.
Skinner has now provided a further update on Toone's condition as some huge games approach for both United and England, confirming on Thursday that the playmaker will miss the upcoming Champions League tie with Atletico. The Red Devils travel to Madrid on Thursday for the first leg of that clash, before welcoming the Spaniards to England on February 19.
"It just needs time to heal, basically," he explained, noting that Toone was set to see a specialist on Friday. "She won’t be involved in the first Champions League games. Hopefully, if we can qualify through, we can get her involved for the next ones beyond that."
Explained: When Toone could return from injury
Using the six to eight weeks timescale that Skinner provided on January 21, the best case scenario for Toone would be for her to be back in the first week of March, with eight weeks taking her instead to week just before when those next Champions League games would be. If United were to beat Atletico this month, they would play in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, with the first leg set to be played on March 24 or 25 and the second legs to follow on April 1 or 2.
Of course, it would be a huge boost for United to have Toone back for that clash. Bayern are one of the best teams in Europe and have a remarkable defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding just four goals in 15 games. Having the England international available to try and unlock that defence would be extremely welcome.
World Cup qualifiers and a cup final: The games Toone could miss
But United will need to cope without their No.7 through some big games in the meantime, starting with that Atletico clash. The Madrid side proved a tough nut to crack when the two met in the UWCL league phase, although United had gone down to 10 players in the first half due to a controversial red card for Dominique Janssen and still managed to eek out a 1-0 win. Meetings with Leicester and London City Lionesses will come amid that two-legged tie, before a huge meeting with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on February 22.
Then, the international break will commence, which one would not expect Toone to be involved in as she aims to get back to full fitness. England will take on Ukraine on March 3 and Iceland on March 7 in their first fixtures of the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, but Toone is likely to have to watch those fixtures from afar rather than contributing on the pitch.
Best case scenario would see the midfielder be back available after that international window, in time for United's League Cup final against Chelsea on March 15. However, that is another fixture she could well miss, with league games against West Ham and Everton to then come before a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, if United can get past Atletico.
How do England and Man Utd cope with Toone's absence?
Fortunately, United are coming off the back of an excellent January transfer window which has bolstered the depth in a talented but thin squad. The club hasn't recruited another No.10 like Toone but the additions of striker Lea Schuller and versatile forward Ellen Wangerheim will give them more flexibility in attack, with Jess Park, who has played out wide a lot, able to play in a central role to boost a whole host of midfield options that United already have.
As for England, Wiegman is able to call upon plenty of star attacking talent, with Lauren James' recent return to fitness an even more welcome one given it coincides with Toone's absence. She is one of many Lionesses who can play in an attacking midfield role, alongside Park, Grace Clinton, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Lucia Kendall, with Aggie Beever-Jones and Alessia Russo also capable of dropping into that position if necessary.
