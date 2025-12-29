Getty Images Sport
Man Utd duo wanted by Everton as Toffees hope Jack Grealish factor can tempt stars in January
Quiet transfer window in store for Everton?
Everton spent around €130 million (£113m) on transfers over the summer, including big-money deals for Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry. The duo have failed to fire for the Toffees to date and David Moyes' side are currently not being helped by injuries to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite, while Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite being a bit thin on the ground, manager Moyes isn't expecting a busy January window.
Before their goalless draw with Burnley at the weekend, the Scot said: "I think in all the press conferences I've been in, I've always said I don't think we'll be doing loads of business in January. If we find some players, we'll be delighted to do it and the CEO will be as well, and the owners, if we can do it. But I think it’s more to do with trying to have a plan where the ownership want us to have a plan and want us to prepare and do everything in a certain fashion. So, I don't think it will be coming up with a load of quick fixes. That's the way it's moving and some of the differences are taking place at Everton at the moment."
Everton want Mainoo and Zirkzee
According to The I Paper, Everton are looking at January loan options, with Moyes' team showing an interest in United midfielder Mainoo and forward Zirkzee. The report adds that deals for either would be 'complex and expensive' and the Red Devils are undecided about whether to let either go. Moreover, Grealish's decision to join Everton loan could be a big part of the club's sales pitch to secure high-profile players in the future.
A source told the publication: "He’s [Grealish] the one who has opened doors for Everton and it wouldn’t surprise me if others follow him. The reality is this was always a multiple window strategy to get us where we want to be. If something comes up we’ll be ready to do it but we won’t just invest for the sake of it."
Grealish is reportedly keen to turn his Everton loan into a permanent deal in 2026 after falling out of favour at Pep Guardiola's team.
Amorim's stance on Man Utd pair
While Mainoo has not had much of a look-in at United this season, leading to talk of an Old Trafford exit, head coach Ruben Amorim believes the 20-year-old is the "future" of the Premier League giants.
He said last week, "Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity, he has all the time. He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there. He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."
Meanwhile, Zirkzee has been linked with a Serie A return, but Amorim insisted United were "short" on numbers and that may make January departures unlikely.
"It's going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don't get a substitution," the 40-year-old said. "We are short. Even with the full squad we are short for something that can happen. We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in [the media's] heads, in my head, in everybody's head, we need to win every game. It doesn't matter. There are no excuses."
What comes next for Everton and Man Utd?
Both Everton and United will hope to end 2025 on a positive note as the former travel to lowly Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, whereas the Red Devils entertain Premier League basement side Wolves on the same night.
