VIDEO: 'You're the reason people don't sign!' - Man Utd legend Darren Fletcher hits back at 'abusive' fan after Champions League win

Following Manchester United's 4-0 Champions League triumph over Sabah at Old Trafford, tensions flared outside the stadium. First-team stars bypassing the waiting crowds near the team buses sparked an angry reaction from a section of the fanbase.

One individual allegedly hurled abuse at the departing squad for their refusal to stop. This prompted Fletcher, the club's current Under-18s head coach and a man with 342 appearances for the Red Devils, to step in and directly address the hostility.