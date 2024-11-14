Man Utd consider deeply unpopular move to slash benefits given to disabled fans in HALF as club aim to cut costs despite posting record revenues of over £660m
Manchester United are reportedly considering cutting the budget they hand to their disabled supporters' association despite posting record revenues.
- Man Utd give £40k a year to disabled supporters’ association
- Red Devils consider cutting that in half
- Comes after club posted record revenues in June