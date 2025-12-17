Man Utd complain to FIFA over Morocco refusing to allow Noussair Mazraoui to play in wild draw with Bournemouth

In the aftermath of the 4-4 draw, Amorim’s frustration was clear, though his focus remained firmly on performance rather than politics. He argued that United had done enough, particularly in the opening half, to put the game beyond doubt.

"It's really disappointing. We are really disappointed. Crazy game," he said. "It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half. We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half-time with a different result. In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different."

Compared to recent home displays, Amorim felt this was a step forward in terms of intensity and intent.

"When you win away, you should win at home," he assessed. "But we need to focus on the performance; today was different from the last two at home. So that is also a point that we take and pay attention, it’s completely different. The result is the same, it’s one point. It's frustrating, but the performance is different. People, especially at Old Trafford, want to win, but they want to be inspired to see a team play good football.

"We did that well in certain moments. It was a good performance but we need to be more clinical because we created so many chances. [Senne] Lammens did really well. There were opportunities for both sides. We created more. We need to find ways of closing the games because this happened many times. That's part of the process. We try to do things the best we can but in some moments it's not enough."