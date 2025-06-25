Man Utd close in on Bryan Mbeumo! Red Devils agree £60m+ fee with Brentford as Premier League rivals iron out final transfer details
Manchester United are close to finalising Bryan Mbeumo's transfer from Brentford. The two clubs have already agreed on the initial transfer fee and are now negotiating the add-ons that could take the overall amount of the transfer close to Brentford's £65 million ($87m) valuation of the player. The Bees expect to finalise the details of the transfer soon.
- Man Utd agree on initial fee for Mbeumo
- Discussions are being held over add-ons
- Red Devils likely to beat Spurs in the transfer race