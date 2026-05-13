Man Utd CEO to recommend Michael Carrick be offered permanent manager job in Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting

The impact Carrick has had on the squad at Carrington has been undeniable, with several senior players already making their feelings known. Following the 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool, starlet Kobbie Mainoo emphasised the squad's loyalty by stating: "We want to die for him on the pitch." This sentiment is echoed across the building, where staff and players alike are operating under the expectation that the 44-year-old will be staying on, per The Athletic.

Carrick has remained calm throughout the speculation, recently addressing the noise surrounding other candidates by saying: "Whether it's discussed or not discussed, it hasn't bothered me. It hasn't changed how I go about it. I've been confident in the work that we're doing and working with the players and leading the club, so it literally hasn't had any effect on me at all. I think it's pretty obvious it's going to be a process, obviously from the outset in terms of finding someone to fill the position in the end."