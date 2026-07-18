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Michael Carrick handed major transfer boost as £100m Brighton star 'only wants' Manchester United move
Red Devils eye Baleba
The Red Devils have reportedly put the brakes on their recruitment drive following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to replace the departed Casemiro. However, a recent report from GIVEMESPORTclaims the hierarchy still plan to land a final powerhouse midfielder to ensure sufficient squad depth ahead of next season. Brighton star Carlos Baleba has now emerged as their primary target, with the player reportedly setting his heart solely on a move to Old Trafford.
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Journalist drops transfer update
GIVEMESPORT senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs has provided the latest update regarding the Premier League giants' interest and the likelihood of smooth personal terms.
Speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs said: "If they're prepared to meet the asking price, they could again do it relatively quickly because he is in a scenario like Youri Tielemans, where he said last summer he only wants Manchester United, and the player's perspective hasn't changed. So if they come calling, personal terms will not be a problem.
"They could get the player buy-in, which means that they could get that singular negotiation with Brighton instead of a bidding war. But we're just not at that stage yet because it's Manchester United that have put the brakes on as they assess who this third midfielder is going to be."
Seagulls demand massive fee
The Cameroon international endured a turbulent campaign last term amid rife transfer speculation linking him with an Amex Stadium exit. A previous move to Old Trafford failed to materialise due to the absence of an official bid, despite the Red Devils reportedly being prepared to shell out £75 million for the midfielder. Now, Brighton are expected to demand a staggering fee closer to £100m for the midfield star, who remains under contract until 2028.
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Midfield rebuild reaches climax
The recruitment team now have the luxury of time to weigh up the astronomical valuation set by their top-flight rivals before the transfer window slams shut. Carrick must quickly establish his definitive midfield blueprint to ensure his squad is fully prepared for the rigours of domestic and Champions League football. The upcoming pre-season fixtures will serve as a crucial indicator of whether the club should trigger this singular negotiation or consolidate their current options.
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