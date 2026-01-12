Getty
Man Utd left red-faced after captain Bruno Fernandes' X account is hacked & shares anti-INEOS posts in wake of dire FA Cup exit to Brighton as club is forced to send warning to fans
More misery for Man Utd: Another early cup exit for Red Devils
Fernandes did cut a frustrated figure after seeing the Red Devils exit their second domestic cup competition of the season by falling at the first hurdle. They suffered a humbling defeat to League Two side Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.
They have now tumbled out of the FA Cup, meaning that major silverware will - as they sit seventh in the Premier League table - prove elusive in 2025-26. Fernandes was unable to provide inspiration against the Seagulls, with a late goal from Benjamin Sesko proving to be little more than a consolation effort.
Fernandes account hacked: What social posts said
Fernandes is known for struggling to keep his emotions in check, with questions often being asked of his on-field behaviour. He is, however, aware of his responsibilities as United skipper. That means defending the club, rather than savaging them, in public.
He has always shown respect off the pitch and would never throw his employers under the bus. With that in mind, it was clear that something was not right when a series of posts began to appear on his X timeline across Sunday evening.
The first of those saw hackers post: “Join Macclesfield FC. Excited for the future”. A nod was being offered there to the National League North side stunning Premier League side Crystal Palace by knocking the FA Cup holders out of the competition in 2025-26.
A now-deleted post about launching a cryptocurrency saw the account state: “This is why I need to get paid more.” A swipe was then taken at Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the co-ownership group at Old Trafford as another message read: “Let’s get rid of INEOS.”
Posts then became more explicit, with sexually charged comments made about Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisha Lehmann and adult content creator Bonnie Blue. As the hackers began to wind down, an image was shared of United’s infamous 7-0 defeat to old adversaries Liverpool from 2023.
The Red Devils were quick to make supporters aware that their captain was not behind the series of posts. They said in an official statement: “Bruno Fernandes’s X account has been hacked. Supporters should not engage with any of the posts or direct messages.”
X
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Questions of Man Utd: Fletcher in interim charge after Amorim sacking
Most of the posts have now been deleted, with Fernandes in the process of regaining control of his online accounts. He will, however, be asking his own questions of where United stand and what happens next.
The Red Devils took the decision to sever ties with Ruben Amorim on January 5. He was relieved of his managerial duties after 14 months at the helm, with 63 games being overseen. The Portuguese paid the price for inconsistent results and speaking out against the club.
Darren Fletcher has been placed in interim charge of first-team affairs, but has overseen a disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley and a demoralising cup defeat to Brighton. He said of United’s showing against the Seagulls: “Mixed performance. We started OK and then the goal knocked the stuffing out of us. I challenged them at half-time to move the ball with tempo instead of just composure. When we got back to 2-1 I thought here we go, the crowd was up, the energy was up but we couldn't get it over the line and get an equalising goal.
“I think you could see the players are fragile but they've got to respond. Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football so when you don't have it, you have to dig deep and then the confidence comes back. It's over to them. They need to make sure that they have got it as there is a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season but they have to dig deep.”
- Getty
Fernandes' future: Saudi transfer talk raging again
Fernandes will need to lead from the front, as focus is narrowed on Champions League qualification, but it remains to be seen how long he will stick around. A move to the Saudi Pro League is being mooted again following revelations from the 31-year-old midfielder that United wanted to sell him during the summer of 2025.
Advertisement