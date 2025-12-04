Man Utd cannot afford to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in January - Dutch striker might lack consistency but he can produce magical moments from nothing

Twelve months on, and Zirkzee continues to have a strange status at Manchester United. He had not started a game until the home defeat at the hands of Everton at the end of November, when his abject performance against David Moyes’ 10 men seemed to justify Ruben Amorim using him so little. When United fans subsequently learned that Zirkzee was starting the next game against Crystal Palace, some joked in WhatsApp groups that they no longer wanted to watch.

But by full-time, the fans in the away end at Selhurst Park were adding Zirkzee’s name to the chorus of Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’ as the hit tune blared out around the stadium after the Dutch striker had played a massive part in turning a certain defeat into victory.

It was not the first time Zirkzee had delivered a show-stopping moment when the least was expected of him, and it was a reminder that United cannot afford to let him leave in the January transfer window despite his overall status in the squad.