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Man Utd open contract talks with Bruno Fernandes as Red Devils make definitive move to secure captain's future
United move to end exit speculation
According to Daily Mail, sources have confirmed that the club has initiated discussions with the 31-year-old’s representatives to ensure his long-term commitment to the Old Trafford project. While there is still significant time remaining on his current deal, the Red Devils are eager to reward a player who continues to serve as the heartbeat of the first team under Michael Carrick.
The Portugal star currently has 10 months left on his existing £220,000-a-week contract, although United crucially hold a club option to extend that agreement by a further year. Despite this safety net, the club is adamant about reaching a formal agreement before the end of the calendar year to silence any remaining transfer talk. Fernandes proved his worth once again this past weekend, underlining his importance by scoring a sensational hat-trick and providing an assist in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, a performance that came just days after he was crowned PFA Player of the Year.
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European and Turkish giants circling
The urgency to tie Fernandes down to a new long-term deal stems from significant external interest in his services. Turkish giants Galatasaray have emerged as a serious suitor this summer, with reports suggesting they are prepared to offer the midfielder a four-year contract that would effectively double his current wages. The package from Istanbul is said to include a tempting £3.5 million signing-on fee, representing a lucrative alternative for the veteran playmaker as he enters the final decade of his elite professional career.
Beyond the interest from Turkey, several of Europe’s traditional heavyweights are keeping a close watch on the situation in Manchester. Juventus and AC Milan have both been monitoring Fernandes, even though a specific £56.7 million release clause in his contract officially expired in July. This follows a period of intense speculation last summer when the midfielder came remarkably close to a departure for the Saudi Pro League. His agent, Miguel Pinho, held high-level talks in Riyadh with Al-Hilal, who were willing to offer a staggering £200 million over three years to the player.
Past frustrations and loyalty
The relationship between Fernandes and the United hierarchy has faced tests in the past, particularly regarding the club's willingness to entertain massive transfer bids. While the captain eventually rejected the move to Al-Hilal, he later admitted to feeling slighted that the Red Devils were prepared to accept the £100 million transfer fee offered by the Saudi side.
Despite those past tensions, the former Sporting CP man has remained incredibly productive, amassing 110 goals and 109 assists in 329 appearances since his arrival in January 2020. Last season, he set a new Premier League benchmark by recording 21 assists, further cementing his status as one of the most creative forces in the history of the competition.
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The captain’s vision for the future
As United navigate a new era under the leadership of Michael Carrick, Fernandes remains central to the tactical identity of the squad. He has shown a willingness to adapt his game to suit the needs of the collective, emphasizing that his presence in the starting XI is dependent on his ability to meet the physical and technical demands of the manager.
Reflecting on his role within the team, Fernandes made it clear that he understands the nature of elite football and the high standards required at Old Trafford. "I play at the strength the manager needs me to play, and then if I'm not capable or able to do it, I need to step aside. I think every player needs to understand their timings, their moments," the midfielder explained.
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