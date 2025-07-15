Man Utd dealt huge blow in bid to sell Jadon Sancho as Juventus advance on deal to sign winger Francisco Conceicao
Juventus are reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement with FC Porto to sign Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, which has cast doubt over Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's switch to the Allianz Stadium. The 21-year-old impressed Juventus’ hierarchy during his loan spell and his familiarity with the squad have prompted the Serie A giants to prioritise his acquisition instead of Sancho's.
- Juventus closing in on Conceicao
- View Sancho as an alternative target
- Winger ready to take a pay cut to join Juve