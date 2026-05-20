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'It saddens me' - Man Utd flop Antony speaks out on Brazil World Cup squad snub after resurgence at Real Betis
Resurgence in Spain not enough
Antony has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since leaving Man Utd, establishing himself as a key figure at the Benito Villamarin. His performances in Seville have been a far cry from his difficult period in the Premier League, yet they were not sufficient to earn a place in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup.
The 26-year-old took to social media to express his feelings shortly after the roster was announced. "I'm saddened not to be at another World Cup with the national team, but I'm calm and proud of everything we've achieved so far," he shared with his followers, admitting that while the decision hurts, he remains proud of his career path since moving to Spain.
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Commitment to the Selecao dream
The winger, who has become a fan favourite at Betis, was quick to shift his focus toward supporting his international teammates. Brazil will be heading into the tournament searching for their sixth star, and Antony confirmed he will be watching from afar as a dedicated supporter.
"I will continue working as I always have, because this dream is still alive," he posted on his Instagram stories. He later added: "Now it's time to cheer on my friends who will represent Brazil in the fight for the sixth title. I'll be supporting them all from here."
Impressive statistics at Betis
The snub comes as a surprise to many in Spain, given the sheer weight of numbers Antony has produced this season. Over the course of 45 matches in all competitions for the Verdiblancos, the Brazilian has racked up an impressive 14 goals and provided 10 assists, proving to be one of the most effective attackers in La Liga. His consistency since moving to Seville earned him a call-up from Ancelotti back in June 2025, but that remains his only involvement under the Italian tactician.
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Rest plan for the final matchday
Beyond the emotional blow of being left out of Ancelotti's squad, Antony has another significant concern. The player has been suffering from persistent discomfort in his groin for several weeks, which has hampered his physical performance and raised concerns among the medical staff at the Seville club.
Given that Betis has already fulfilled its league obligations by mathematically securing its place in the next edition of the Champions League, the coaching staff doesn't want to take any risks. It appears that Antony will not participate in the final matchday against Levante to avoid aggravating his injury.