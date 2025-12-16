Man Utd enter Antoine Semenyo race! Red Devils ready to trigger £65m release clause as Ruben Amorim's side prepare to battle Spurs, Man City and Liverpool for Bournemouth ace

Amorim is navigating a complex transfer landscape at Old Trafford as he attempts to build a squad capable of implementing his favoured 3-4-3 system. The primary dilemma is financial, as the club must sell players to comply with PSR Rules before making significant new signings, a situation Amorim has openly admitted. This financial constraint complicates the necessary squad overhaul and the management of player expectations; with a large squad and fewer games currently, several players, including academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, are reportedly frustrated by a lack of game time and could seek moves away.

Amorim is targeting several key positions to add specific profiles that suit his tactical demands. A central midfielder, either a number six or a box-to-box number eight, is a top priority, with existing options struggling or aging. He also wants to recruit more attack-minded wing-backs, especially on the left side, to provide the necessary width and attacking threat in his system. Reinforcements at centre-back and potentially another striker are also on the wishlist.

Potential targets linked to the club in recent windows have included promising midfielders such as Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, and Semenyo. The need to offload current players first means these potential incomings remain complicated.