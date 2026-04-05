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Man Utd's £100m fire sale! Sir Jim Ratcliffe orders over eight players to leave Old Trafford this summer
Ratcliffe demands £100m windfall
The Red Devils are aiming to claw back approximately £100 million ($132m) in transfer fees this summer by offloading a significant portion of the first-team squad, according to The Sun. Under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club is prioritising a more sustainable financial model that involves moving on from high earners who have failed to deliver consistent performances on the pitch.
Top of the list are several high-profile names, with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund all potentially on the chopping block. The club is hopeful that converting existing loan deals into permanent moves will provide the bulk of the revenue, specifically eyeing £64m from the permanent departures of Rashford to Barcelona and Hojlund to Napoli.
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Slashing the massive wage bill
Beyond transfer fees, the primary objective is to slash more than £1m per week from the payroll to give the club more breathing room within Profit and Sustainability Rules. This recruitment strategy marks a departure from the previous regime's tendency to hold onto assets for too long, as Ratcliffe looks to modernize the club's fiscal approach.
Veteran midfielder Casemiro, who currently earns a staggering £350,000-a-week, is among those set to depart, alongside Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia. Moving the trio on as free agents is seen as a necessity to ensure United can remain competitive in the market for elite young talent.
The hunt for Anderson
The funds raised from this massive fire sale are already earmarked for specific targets, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson emerging as a primary objective. United face stiff competition from local rivals Manchester City for the England international, who is currently valued at £100m by his club after an impressive campaign at the City Ground. United are determined to secure the England international before he takes to the global stage at the upcoming World Cup. There are significant fears at Old Trafford that his price tag could skyrocket even further if he stars for Thomas Tuchel's side in North America, leading to an urgent push to wrap up business early in the window.
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Restructuring the midfield engine room
The midfield remains the area of most concern for Ratcliffe and the scouting department. With Casemiro's exit confirmed and Ugarte struggling to adapt to the Premier League since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils are desperate for fresh legs and proven quality in the centre of the park. United’s clearout comes at a time when they are looking to build around academy graduate gem Kobbie Mainoo, while also considering more affordable squad options. However, for any of these ambitious moves to happen, the club must first successfully navigate the departure of their unwanted stars, marking this summer as a pivotal turning point in the INEOS era.