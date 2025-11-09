Man City women's player ratings vs Everton: Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema on target while Ayaka Yamashita stands tall to secure top spot in WSL

City took the initiative early on and threatened to take the lead within moments of the game kicking off. Just two minutes in, the visitors should have gone ahead when a loose ball bounced kindly to Shaw six-yards out, but the Jamaican could only direct a low effort at Emily Ramsey in the Toffees’ net.

A Yamashita clearance would eventually lead to the opener 20 minutes in as the City attack found the key to unlocking the stubborn Everton defence. Making a run from midfield beyond Rion Ishikawa, Miedema was slipped in by the creative Iman Beney and curled low and beyond the onrushing Ramsey.

Despite City taking a 1-0 advantage, you could not write off Brian Sorensen’s side, and with five minutes to go until half-time, Rebecca Knaak misjudged a long ball over the top and was left deserted in the middle of the park. Toni Payne took advantage and carried the ball wide before whipping in a low cross to Kelly Gago who, with a spectacular back-heel, flicked the ball cleverly into the corner.

The half-time break allowed Andree Jeglertz to have a word with his players, and City began the second period with added impetus. Ten minutes after the interval, Leia Ouahabi’s efforts down the left were finally rewarded when Shaw met her cross to the back post and thundered a header past the helpless Ramsey.

Looking to put the game beyond doubt, Shaw’s class began to show and on the hour mark, the talismanic forward’s deft flick sent Miedema in behind, but the WSL’s record goal-scorer could only flash wide. The visitors were almost punished moments later when Ornella Vignola left Laura Blindkilde Brown and Gracie Prior for dead with a beautiful Cruyff-turn and smacked the upright with a vicious effort from distance.

The Everton pressure continued and Yamashita produced a stunning stop from Hikaru Kitagawa to prevent the hosts grabbing an equaliser.

GOAL rates City's players from Goodison Park...