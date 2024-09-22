Man City women player ratings vs Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema haunts Gunners and Lionesses star Jess Park produces another stunner - but Gareth Taylor's selections prove costly in opening WSL draw

The Cityzens looked on their way to victory, but Beth Mead's late equaliser ensured the spoils were shared as these two title rivals went head-to-head

It looked like Vivianne Miedema had inspired another big win in north London on Sunday - albeit not in the manner which Arsenal fans have become accustomed to ever since her arrival in England back in 2017. This time, she was the opponent, and her deflected strike helped Manchester City get back into the game at the Emirates Stadium that they subsequently looked like they were on their way to winning, until Beth Mead popped up in the right place at the right time to secure a 2-2 draw for the Gunners.

Miedema nearly lit up her old stomping ground immediately, with there just seven minutes on the clock when she robbed Kim Little of the ball and almost beat Manuela Zinsberger from 30 yards out. Yet, 45 seconds later, the deadlock was broken at the other end, Frida Maanum pouncing onto a loose ball and powering it into the top corner to give Arsenal the lead. It should've been 2-0, too, but Stina Blackstenius could only find the side-netting with a glorious chance just a few minutes later.

Instead, Miedema's strike, which took a wicked deflection off Laia Codina and left Zinsberger with no chance, would be the second goal of the game and City would get the third as well, a stunning half-volley from Jess Park giving them the lead just before the hour.

Given Arsenal were happy playing on the break, to go behind didn't suit their game plan at all, but they still managed to find the goal that levelled the scores and ensured the spoils were shared on this opening weekend of the Women's Super League season, Mead scoring nine minutes from time to make it 2-2.

GOAL rates City's players from the Emirates Stadium...