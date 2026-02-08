Goal.com
Man City women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema and Khadija Shaw frustrated as WSL champions-elect have 13-match winning run ended at the Emirates

Manchester City were handed just their second defeat of the Women’s Super League season as they were outplayed by an impressive Arsenal on Sunday. The runaway leaders were well off the pace and saw their midfield bossed for much of the game by the Gunners, who ran out deserved 1-0 victors, courtesy of a first-half strike by Olivia Smith.

Vivianne Miedema, playing against her former club, had the visitors on the front foot immediately as the WSL’s all-time top goal-scorer drove forward inside the opening seconds and lined up an effort from distance, only to drag her shot wide.

Yet, despite that early signal of intent from City, it was Arsenal who soon took control. Renee Slegers’ team were neat in possession, with Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey dictating play from midfield, and 17 minutes in, the latter would make the difference. Caldentey slotted a ball beyond Rebecca Knaak to Smith, who raced beyond the German, took it past goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita and passed into an empty net.

The disconnect between City’s midfield and attack was giant, with Khadija Shaw, Kerolin and Lauren Hemp only managing six touches between them in the opposition’s box in the first half. City boss Andree Jeglertz subsequently brought on January signing Sam Coffey at the break to try and wrestle back some control for the visitors, but the Gunners continued to keep City at arms-length and fire efforts on goal. Yamashita was a solid presence in-between the sticks for the away team, but was let down by those further up the pitch.

City pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, with Miedema and Hemp both sending desperate efforts towards Daphne van Domselaar in the Arsenal goal, but the Dutch goalkeeper never looked threatened. The away side, who had just one shot on target all game, were well beaten as their 13-match winning run was stopped dramatically in north London.

GOAL rates City's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (8/10):

    The Japanese goalkeeper was the stand-out player for City and made a number of key saves to keep her side in the match.

    Kerstin Casparij (6/10):

    The full-back was unusually quiet against the Gunners, pinned back by a tireless Foord. 

    Jade Rose (6/10):

    Put in an okay performance in defence and did well to see off threat of Russo and Smith.

    Rebecca Knaak (4/10):

    Completely blown away by the pace of Smith for Arsenal's goal and should have read the move better.

    Alex Greenwood (6/10):

    The England international and City captain did not allow Mead to get the best of her.

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (5/10):

    Blindkilde Brown's 50th appearance in a City shirt was disappointing. She was overrun in midfield and hooked at the break for Coffey.

    Yui Hasegawa (6/10):

    The midfielder is normally so astute on the ball and is used to controlling the gamem, but was outplayed by Little and Caldentey. 

    Vivianne Miedema (5/10):

    The former Arsenal star will not remember Sunday's game at the Emirates fondly. Tried hard to work an opening, but fell far below her usual standards.

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Kerolin (6/10):

    The Brazilian was the star in the rout of Chelsea last week, but was a passenger against the Gunners.

    Khadija Shaw (5/10):

    The WSL's top scorer was an isolated figure up front for City, and got little change out of Catley and Wubbon-Moy.

    Lauren Hemp (6/10):

    The England winger was wasteful and, beyond the odd flashed chance, did little to trouble the Gunners' defence.

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sam Coffey (5/10):

    Introduced at half-time, the American was unable to stop Little from showing her class.

    Iman Beney (5/10):

    Replaced Kerolin, but was equally ineffective.

    Grace Clinton (N/A)

    Came on in 97th minute and unable to make any difference.

    Andree Jeglertz (4/10):

    The manager could see his side getting out played by the Gunners and should have made more than just the three changes.

