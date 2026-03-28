Man City plot mega £190m transfer moves for Sandro Tonali AND Elliot Anderson as Pep Guardiola seeks to rebuild midfield

The urgency behind these moves stems from the uncertain futures of key personnel. Indeed, Rodri is viewed as a target for Real Madrid, while Silva is also expected to move on. Indeed, talks over a new deal at City have been put on hold, with both sides assessing the situation and being increasingly open to a possible departure. To that end, Rodri himself made it clear this week that a move to the Bernabeu would appeal to him, with his past allegiances to Atletico Madrid having no consequence to him.

When asked about the possibility of joining the 15-times European champions, Rodri said, per Onda Cero: "I have one year left on my contract, there will be a point where we will have to sit down and talk." When specifically pressed on the interest from Real Madrid, he added: "You can't turn down the best clubs in the world."