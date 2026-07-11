Man City sign 17-year-old winger from Leicester after hijacking Arsenal transfer

Speaking after formalising his transfer, Monga could not hide his delight at joining the most successful club in England over the past decade. The winger also highlighted how the presence of a proven developmental pathway that successfully produces top young talents was one of the primary reasons behind his decision to accept City's approach.

Monga expressed his excitement in his inaugural interview: "When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me. For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true.

"This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years. And it has also handed opportunities to players from the Academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly which shows that the pathway is there. It is a privilege to be here and I’m delighted to have joined."