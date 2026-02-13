Getty Images Sport
Man City star Rodri charged over ‘not fair’ referee comments as Ballon d’Or winner faces ban threat
Rodri charged over referee criticism
Per BBC Sport, Rodri has been charged by the Football Association after comments he made about referees after City's draw with Spurs. The Spain international was left furious about the fact Dominic Solanke's first goal was allowed to stand, despite him appearing to kick through the back of Marc Guehi's leg.
Rodri claimed that the decision was "not fair" in the aftermath, saying: "I know we won too much and the people don't want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral.
"It's not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated."
Solanke went on to score a brilliant second goal, with a scorpion kick, and Rodri felt his first was a turning point.
He added: "It's the first goal they score, maybe [if] they don't score this goal we win the game."
He also alleged there has been a pattern of poor decisions.
"It's one game and another game and another game - and it's not possible," added Rodri.
"Honestly, I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively. But they have to pay attention to these things.
"He (Solanke) kicked the leg, it's so clear... It's two, three games in a row and I don't know why."
FA bring the hammer down
The FA said that Rodri has "acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official." He has until February 18 to respond.
There is the potential that he could be banned in what would be a major blow to City's title hopes. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was suspended for two matches after alleging that referee Paul Tierney had "something against" his side.
Rodri backed by Man City manager Guardiola
Pep Guardiola did not take as much of a swipe at the officials, but he was still bemused by the decision to allow Solanke's goal.
He said: "If a central defender does that to a striker, it's a penalty, right?"
He also appeared to suggest the referee helped Spurs along with his decision, adding: "Nothing has changed the opinion I have had in the past.
"We would preferred not to have had that transition, but I don't mind an emotional issue for the goal that the referee gave to Spurs.
"After that, the momentum is difficult to control. The game was well played.
"Against United, I could say many things [about how we played]. Today, in general, it was really well played."
Guardiola on Haaland fitness and challenging Arsenal
City face Salford City in an intriguing FA Cup clash this weekend before returning to the Premier League title race against Newcastle United next weekend. They currently sit just four points behind leaders Arsenal, having beaten Fulham 3-0 in midweek.
Guardiola has also given an update on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland, after he was substituted at half-time.
He added: “Niggles. He didn’t feel comfortable. Reason why? Many games. I didn’t speak with doctors, I don’t know exactly what he has.
“He said I don’t feel comfortable and at 3-0, with Omar and games to come, it was common sense.”
On the title race, he said: "We were not nine points [adrift] before Anfield, we are not three points [adrift] before Brentford v Arsenal, after that we will see.
"I always say the focus is to grow, grow, grow. It's how we can be more consistent over 90 minutes, how we can be better and the players feel that [they are] doing what we want to do.
"'We can do it in terms of mentality and patterns defensively and offensively. We are doing that."
