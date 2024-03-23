'What the f*ck?' - Man City star Khadija Shaw opens up on derby goal vs Man Utd that left Mary Earps red-faced

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'What the f*ck?' - Man City star Khadija Shaw opens up on derby goal vs Man Utd that left Mary Earps red-facedKhadija ShawManchester City WomenWomen's footballManchester City Women vs Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenWSLMary EarpsKhadija Shaw explained in detail how her derby goal against Manchester United left Lionesses star Mary Earps red-faced.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City beat United 3-1 at Old Trafford in NovemberShaw struck the third to complete the comebackEarps was bamboozled after Shaw made her pay