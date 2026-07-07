‘Love to see him in a City shirt’ - Kylian Mbappe urged to tread path that Lionel Messi never did & embrace a Premier League adventure in Manchester

Mbappe has long been linked with the world's biggest clubs, but Barry feels it would be a missed opportunity if the forward never graced the English game. Barry argues that the Premier League remains the ultimate litmus test for the world's elite talent, citing the fact that some of the game's greatest ever players never made the move across the channel.

Speaking about the potential move, Barry said to Lyllo Casino: "It's a shame when world-class players like Mbappe haven’t spent time in the Premier League. We would have loved to see Messi here, but that won't happen. We don't want Mbappe's career to pass without him testing himself in the hardest league in the world." Currently, the Frenchman is showcasing his quality on the global stage, having recently coolly converted the penalty that sent France into the World Cup quarter-finals.