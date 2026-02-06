Man City receive savage birthday cake marking three-year anniversary of being hit with 115 charges from Premier League over financial irregulations

It has been exactly three years since the footballing world was rocked when the Premier League announced it had charged City with 115 alleged breaches of its financial regulations, though that figure was later revealed to be higher. The charges followed a sprawling four-year investigation into the club’s accounts spanning nearly a decade, from 2009 to 2018. On Friday, that milestone was marked in typically provocative fashion by Paddy Power, who delivered a giant, 115-shaped anniversary cake to the club’s headquarters.

The stunt serves as a biting reminder of the legal cloud that continues to hang over the blue half of Manchester. While the club has continued to dominate on the pitch, the lack of a resolution regarding their off-field conduct remains the sport's biggest talking point. The delivery of the cake was intended to highlight the "unresolved" nature of the case, ensuring that the three-year anniversary did not pass without public scrutiny.