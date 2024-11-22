Watch out, Man City & Real Madrid! Bayern Munich step up Florian Wirtz pursuit as German giants plot major sales to fund €100m bid for Bayer Leverkusen star
Bayern Munich are plotting major sales to fund their pursuit of Florian Wirtz as they look to beat Real Madrid and Manchester City to his signing.
- Wirtz wanted by European elites
- Max Eberl has green light to plot Wirtz transfer
- Bayern ready to offload players to raise funds