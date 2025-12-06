Man City player ratings vs Sunderland: Rayan Cherki that is FILTHY! Frenchman's insane box of tricks bamboozles Black Cats as classy City go on the hunt for Arsenal

City were lifted before kick off by Aston Villa's dramatic win over Arsenal. They struggled to get going in the face of an expectedly stubborn gameplan from the visitors, who had lost only one of their previous seven games and were seventh in the table when the game kicked off. Haaland barely saw the ball, let alone a shooting opportunity, in the opening half an hour while Foden and Bernardo Silva both missed the target.

Having seen their more elaborate attempts to break down Sunderland come to nothing, Dias broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with a no-nonsense strike from 30 yards out which went flying into the top corner with the help of a deflection. The hosts suddenly started playing with a lot more confidence and moments later they were 2-0 up, Gvardiol rising highest to head home Foden's corner.

City had squandered a two-goal advantage in their last home game against Leeds and turned a four-goal lead over Fulham in mid-week to a narrow win by a single strike. They had a couple of nervy moments in the second half, including Granit Xhaka hammering the post and Gianluigi Donnarumma saving from Wilson Isidor from point-blank range.

But Cherki's show-stopping moment, which prompted Foden to run straight towards him in gratitude, ensured City took all the points. And they are now breathing down Arsenal's necks, having cut their seven-point gap behind the Gunners from two weeks ago to just two points.

A miserable afternoon for Sunderland was compounded when Luke O'Nien was shown a straight red card in injury time, four minutes after coming off the bench, for a studs-up tackle on Matheus Nunes.

