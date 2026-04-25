Man City player ratings vs Southampton: Nico Gonzalez golazo and devastating Jeremy Doku keep treble hopes alive as Pep Guardiola's second string survive huge FA Cup semi-final scare

After a first half that literally lulled two City fans to sleep live on television, the occasion roared into life as Pep Guardiola's side took the game by the scruff of the neck and did everything to open the scoring. But after the hapless Omar Marmoush and substitute Savinho came close, it was Southampton who took a shock lead in the 79th minute with an incredible long-range curler from Ireland international Azaz.

The Saints' elation only lasted three minutes, though, as Doku, who had been probing ever since he emerged from the bench, cut inside and aimed a shot at goal which ricocheted off defender James Bree and nestled into the far bottom corner.

Southampton responded with another rocket from Kuryu Matsuki, but James Trafford tipped it over the bar, and moments later Gonzalez took aim and fired City into the final.

GOAL rates City's players from Wembley Stadium...