Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Rayan Cherki does it again! Maverick Frenchman rescues vital victory for Pep Guardiola's side with late winning strike and assist

Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

Made two saves. One was an easy take from Elliot Anderson's free-kick, the other nearly led to a goal as he spilled Neco Williams' shot at the feet of Nicolo Savona but he blazed over. Flapped at a cross but got away with it.

Matheus Nunes (5/10):

His attacking play lead to a couple of half chances but was caught out, along with half the City team, for the equaliser as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus got the better of him. To be fair to him, it was a brilliant team move.

Ruben Dias (5/10):

Played on the edge as he picked up a first-half booking and nearly got a second early in the second half. Didn't command the defence properly when Forest broke to level.

Josko Gvardiol (6/10):

Struggled to handle Jesus in the first half and was dragged across the box for the equaliser by Forest's intricate play. On the plus side his ambitious attacking play set Cherki on his way to set up the opening goal and he got the assist for the Frenchman's winner.

Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

A tough afternoon for the youngster. Put to the test by Forest's wide players, getting a booking for fouling Savona and losing Hutchinson for the equaliser.