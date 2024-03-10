Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: What were Ederson and Nathan Ake thinking?! Awful error leads to Anfield draw as frustrated genius Kevin De Bruyne endures mixed afternoon

The left-back and goalkeeper combined to gift the Reds a way back and Pep Guardiola's side were fortunate to escape with a point

Manchester City conjured a clever goal straight from the training ground but then were masters of their own downfall and ended their top-of-the-table showdown with Liverpool clinging on for dear life in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

City struck first as Kevin De Bruyne crafted an artful goal for John Stones, but having made it to half-time on course for a first win at Anfield - with fans - since 2003, Pep Guardiola's side surrendered their advantage right after half-time with a sloppy pass back from Nathan Ake which led to Ederson toppling Darwin Nunez. Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot and it was one way traffic from then on, with City hanging on for dear life.

Substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega played his part in keeping Liverpool at bay, although Jeremy Doku almost snatched what would have been a barely deserved victory for City when he hit the post. The Belgian was then fortunate not to give away a penalty in stoppage-time for a high foot on Mac Allister.

The champions will be happier with the point than the Reds given how the game panned out, but looking at the staring line-ups and Liverpool's litany of injuries, it looks like a big chance missed for City to end their Anfield hoodoo and make a statement in the title race.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Anfield...