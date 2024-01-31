Man City player ratings vs Burnley: Two-goal birthday boy Julian Alvarez benefits from Kevin De Bruyne's genius as he proves his point to Pep Guardiola

The Argentine bagged a brace in a 3-1 win to show he is worth keeping in the starting line-up despite the return of City's superstar attackers

Julian Alvarez celebrated his birthday in style by leading Manchester City to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Burnley on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola made six changes to his side but Alvarez started a 21st-consecutive league game and bagged two goals in quick succession, the second helped by an audacious Kevin De Bruyne assist from a free-kick.

De Bruyne was making his first start in over five months and Erling Haaland came off the bench, with their returns potentially threatening Alvarez's place in future starting line-ups. But the Argentine showed he is worth keeping around as City continue to chase Liverpool in the title race.

Rodri put City further at ease early at the start of the second half but Burnley got a consolation goal, as Ameen Al Dakhil pounced on a blunder from Ederson in added time.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...