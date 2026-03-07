Goal.com
Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Omar Marmoush terrorises the Magpies again while Savinho sizzles and Matheus Nunes shines in come-from-behind FA Cup win

Manchester City kept their hopes of winning four trophies this season on track as they came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Omar Marmoush again terrorised the Magpies, scoring twice in the second half after Savinho had equalised Harvey Barnes' opener on Tyneside.

Newcastle, buoyed by their dramatic win over Manchester United in midweek, began the game on top. Nick Woltemade had a header cleared off the line by Nico Gonzalez before Barnes broke the City offside trap and fired past James Trafford into the top corner to give Eddie Howe's side the lead.

Eventually City worked their way back into the game, and after Savinho forced Aaron Ramsdale into a save at his near post, the Brazil winger was in the right place to force Jeremy Doku's cross over the line from close range. Tijjani Reijnders should really have put the visitors ahead before the break, too, but hooked an effort wide after being played in behind the Newcastle defence.

City did get themselves in front less than two minutes into the second half as Savinho and Matheus Nunes combined down the right before the latter laid the ball across the box for Marmoush to take a touch and rattle a shot into the roof of the net. That seemed to get the Egypt forward going, and Marmoush stung the palms of Ramsdale from long range.

Marmoush did eventually get his second goal of the night, and his seventh in five games against Newcastle, when he was found by Nunes on the edge of the box, turned and lashed an effort past Ramsdale to secure City's place in Monday's quarter-final draw.

GOAL rates City's players from St. James' Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (5/10):

    Presented Woltemade with the header that was cleared off the line while his distribution was mixed at best. Unconvincing.

    Matheus Nunes (9/10):

    Combined brilliantly with Savinho as he both darted around the outside and drifted into midfield from right-back. Run into the six-yard box distracted Hall for the City equaliser before his cross was turned in by Marmoush. Also claimed the assist for the Egyptian's second after a driving run forward.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Made an excellent challenge to keep Osula from scoring but him trying to play offside led to Barnes' opener. Looked assured otherwise, including one superb reverse pass that Savinho wasted.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (8/10):

    Used his pace to recover on more than one occasion and threw himself into plenty of challenges, most of which he won.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Troubled by Elanga's pace at times but stood up to the challenge well.

    Midfield

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    In the right place to clear Woltemade's early header off the line and helped shut down the big German as City eventually got on top in midfield.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Made some excellent third-man runs into the penalty area, but his finishing was disappointing.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    A little casual in possession through the first half-hour but grew into things and played a part in dragging Trippier away for Marmoush's first.

    Attack

    Savinho (8/10):

    His boots seemed to have magnets in them at times as he dribbled relentlessly at Hall, often leaving him for dead. Deserved his goal despite the odd finish. Made a couple of poor decisions and his set-pieces were dreadful, but was still one of City's standouts.

    Omar Marmoush (8/10):

    Barely in the game until he powered in his first goal from close range. That brought him to life, and after testing Ramsdale from distance, he lashed in his second with a wonderful finish to again haunt the Magpies.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    Didn't see much of the ball until his moment of magic and cross created Savinho's equaliser. Had moments of threat thereafter, albeit he remained in and out of the game.

    Subs & Manager

    Antoine Semenyo (6/10):

    Carried the ball effectively after coming on for Marmoush.

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Kept things pretty simple in his 10 minutes or so on the pitch.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Almost created a couple of chances out of nothing during his short cameo.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    After a slow start his much-changed team began to find answers by dominating midfield and finishing clinically. Won while managing to rest plenty of stars ahead of Real Madrid in midweek.

