'I give up' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists Carabao Cup is prioritised over Champions League in latest swipe at authorities over fixture scheduling

Despite his status as one of the most successful managers in the game's history, Guardiola admitted he has stopped trying to influence the decision-makers. "Here, it is more important what happened in the Carabao Cup than the Champions League games for the English teams. It happened since day one. So it's no surprise," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

The coach further elaborated on his resignation regarding the situation, stating: "I don't pay much attention but I gave up a long time ago. When we won the treble, it was completely the same. So I'm not going to call, even though in 10 years here I know that a lot of my colleagues from all generations do. I don't ask for anything and if we play at 8pm, we're playing at 8pm. Playing at night, we can travel on Saturday. That's the advantage. The disadvantage is the recovery for Madrid is less."