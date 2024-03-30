BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Erling Haaland Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Man City Netflix documentary goes behind half-time scenes of Champions League final as vocal Erling Haaland tries to motivate team-mates

Manchester CityErling HaalandChampions League

Manchester City released a trailer of their Netflix documentary where Erling Haaland can be seen motivating team-mates during Champions League final.

  • Man City released trailer of new Netflix documentary
  • Haaland motivating team-mates during Champions League final
  • Man City became second English club to win treble

