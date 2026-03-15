‘Not been that low since he was seven!’ - Man City striker Erling Haaland in ‘uncharted territory’ with run of three goals in 12 Premier League games

The draw against West Ham was another afternoon to forget for the former Borussia Dortmund man. Despite Manchester City dominating large spells of possession, Haaland cut a frustrated figure as he struggled to find the back of the net. The result has left City trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points, putting their title claims in serious jeopardy.

Speaking on TNT Sports, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole highlighted just how unusual this period is for the 25-year-old. "This is uncharted territory for him, those type of numbers," Cole remarked during the post-match analysis. "He's not been that low since he was probably about seven."