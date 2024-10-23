'ARE YOU F*CKING MAD!' - Man City hitman Erling Haaland sends social media into overdrive with OUTRAGEOUS flying back-heel Champions League goal against Sparta Prague
Erling Haaland sent Manchester City fans into a frenzy after scoring an outrageous flying back-heel Champions League goal against Sparta Prague.
- Foden opened the scoring for Man City
- Haaland doubled lead with acrobatic effort
- Is second-fastest to reach 20 UCL goals