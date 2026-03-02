Getty Images
Man City contact Borussia Dortmund star over possible returns but German giants plot new contract talks to fight off growing interest
City reignite Nmecha interest with Etihad return on the cards
According to reports from Sky Sport in Germany, the Premier League champions have already made initial contact with Nmecha's representatives to gauge his interest in a return to the Etihad Stadium. The connection between the player and the English giants remains strong, given that Nmecha spent his formative years within the City youth setup before moving to Wolfsburg and eventually Dortmund. The midfielder is said to be open to the prospect of a move back to the Premier League, where he feels he has unfinished business at the highest level of the English game.
Guardiola keeps close tabs on former pupil
Pep Guardiola has long been an admirer of the technical profile that Nmecha offers, and the Catalan coach has been following the player's development closely throughout the current season. With City always on the lookout for homegrown talent to bolster their squad depth, the Germany star represents an attractive proposition. However, the interest from England has sparked concerns within the corridors of power at the Westfalenstadion, particularly as other key figures in the squad face uncertain futures ahead of a pivotal summer period.
The situation has drawn a stern warning from former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann, who believes Dortmund must act quickly to prevent a mass exodus of their top talent. Speaking on the current climate at the club, Didi Hamann recently issued a warning towards BVB: "Dortmund have to be careful that an atmosphere doesn't develop where players try to leave the sinking ship as quickly as possible." This sentiment reflects growing anxiety that Dortmund’s stars, including Nico Schlotterbeck and Nmecha, could be tempted by more lucrative offers from abroad.
Dortmund prepare defensive contract counter-offer
Despite the mounting pressure from Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to let their midfield engine walk away without a fight. Club officials, led by sporting director Sebastian Kehl, have already initiated preliminary talks with Nmecha's new management team to outline their vision for his future. The club is acutely aware of the growing list of suitors and is determined to secure the long-term commitment of a player who has become indispensable under the tactical guidance of head coach Niko Kovac.
Nmecha currently earns approximately €5 million annually on a deal that runs until 2028, but Dortmund are willing to present a significant salary increase to reflect his elevated status within the squad. BVB are ready to make salary adjustments in order to prematurely extend the contract that currently runs until 2028. By offering improved terms, the German giants hope to convince the six-cap international that his best path to the World Cup squad remains as a guaranteed starter in the Bundesliga rather than fighting for minutes in Guardiola’s rotation-heavy system.
The battle for the midfield engine
The link to City is particularly dangerous for Dortmund given Nmecha’s history with the Sky Blues. Having worn the City shirt during his youth, the connections to the club may make a deal smoother than a standard international transfer. Sources suggest that while Nmecha is happy in Dortmund, the lure of competing for the Champions League under Guardiola is a significant factor. This has left Kehl and the BVB board working overtime to ensure the midfielder feels valued both financially and sporting-wise before any formal bid arrives from Manchester.
As the summer window approaches, the tug-of-war over Nmecha looks set to be one of the defining stories of the transfer market. Dortmund face a delicate balancing act; they must convince their star that the "ship" is far from sinking while simultaneously resisting the financial might of the Premier League champions. For City, the move represents a chance to bring home a player who has finally fulfilled the potential they saw in him years ago. For now, the ball remains in Nmecha’s court as he weighs up a lucrative extension in Germany against the bright lights of a return to the Etihad.
