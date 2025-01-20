Abdukodir Khusanov Manchester City 2024-25Manchester City FC
Gill Clark

Man City confirm signing of 'really exciting' Abdukodir Khusanov as defender moves from Lens in €40m transfer

Manchester CityA. KhusanovTransfersPremier LeagueLens

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Khusanov signs on until 2029
  • Moves in deal worth €40 million (£34m/$41m) plus add-ons
  • City hail 'really exciting' signing
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱