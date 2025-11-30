Man City to beat Liverpool to Antoine Semenyo?! Pep Guardiola's side eye move to trigger Bournemouth star's £65m release clause ahead of Reds

As reported by The Times, Man City are 'exploring' a move for Semenyo and could opt to trigger his £65 million ($86m) release clause, which becomes active on January 1 for the early part of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old has already scored six goals in the league so far this season and laid on three assists, staking his claim to being one of the division’s most dangerous forwards after 13 goals last term. His form has attracted the interest of many of England’s biggest clubs - most notably, struggling Liverpool - as reports of the clause emerged earlier this autumn.

While City are ‘not yet fully committed’ to making a move according to the report, they are said to recognise the value that the Ghanaian could offer in sharing the goals with Haaland, who has scored 14 of the club’s 27 league goals. Phil Foden became just the second City player to surpass one league goal with his match-winning performance against Leeds United on Saturday.