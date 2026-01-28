Man City wantaway set to complete £27m Premier League transfer after being pushed down pecking order by Antoine Semenyo arrival

Bobb has seen his playing time further limited by the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, while the club also boast the likes of Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho in their squad. He has had to overcome injury issues, having fractured his leg in training during the U.S. tour ahead of the 2024-25 season.

At the time, he said: “I was pressing and then my foot got stuck, slipped with the other one, sort of fell back on my leg. But it wasn’t too painful, it was just annoying.

“It was unfortunate, [but] I didn’t think of it as that bad just because I’ve seen loads of my friends get big injuries and a lot of them have come back stronger. So, I thought of it more as a pause rather than a setback.”

Guardiola has also previously spoken highly of him, saying after their clash with Brentford: “Oscar defensively is a machine, he helped us a lot and in the final third. His one-v-one is really good and he made good decisions. I’m really pleased he played good.

“I will encourage him to be more incisive and when he goes one on one, two v two, he can create really big situations. He made an incredible pass to Phil which was a clear chance on the penalty spot that he should have got on target.

“In general, he was really, really good in that first half and defensively, offensively - in all aspects and he is a player we trust a lot.”

However, the Catalan tactician has since admitted the Norway international wants to leave City.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!