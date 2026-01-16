'Make a tall guy like me look small!' - Jurgen Klopp heads to NBA Berlin game between Orlando Magic & Memphis Grizzlies amid Real Madrid job links

Klopp appeared to be in high spirits in his native Germany this week, swapping the intense pressure of the technical area for the glitz and glamour of the NBA. The former Liverpool manager was among the star attractions at the Uber Arena in Berlin, where the Orlando Magic faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the latest instalment of the NBA’s global expansion games.

Taking to Instagram to document the evening, Klopp shared a series of photos where he was seen mingling with the giants of the court. Standing at a respectable 6ft 3in, Klopp is usually one of the more imposing figures in world football, but he was forced to concede defeat in the height department when flanked by the basketball professionals.

"Only these guys can make a tall guy like me look small," he wrote, tagging Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic. "I am having a „magical“ time for this historic @nba Berlin Game. It was a pleasure meeting [Svenja Brunckhorst ] the Wagner Brothers!"

The event in Berlin was a homecoming of sorts for Klopp, who has been enjoying a less frenetic schedule since leaving Liverpool. Dressed casually and beaming for the cameras, he looked like a man thoroughly enjoying his "semi-retirement" role with Red Bull, taking the opportunity to chat with German NBA star Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic. However, while Klopp looked relaxed, the football world remains in a frenzy regarding his next potential destination.