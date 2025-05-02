Mahamadou Sangare: The mega-fast goal-machine fresh off the Paris Saint-Germain production line who is about to swap the Parc des Princes for Man City

The insatiable striker moved from Mali to Paris to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer but the Etihad Stadium is set to be his next destination

Paris Saint-Germain used to pride themselves on recruiting the biggest names in football, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani to Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. But while Ligue 1 titles kept on flowing, the club descended into a circus and was left, in many cases, with ageing players past their peak but on colossal wages. And the Champions League kept on passing them by.

But after more than a decade of chasing Galacticos, the club finally realised that all this time they had been sitting on a goldmine of homegrown talent. And now they are using it to launch their most convincing bid to finally land Europe's top prize. Although they are still leaning on world-class foreign imports, Luis Enrique's thrilling team is now spearheaded by French attackers such as Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola. The future is set to be homegrown, led by teenagers Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahim Myare and Senny Mayulu.

And yet one of PSG's brightest young talents is about to slip through their net and into the hands of one of their fiercest European rivals. Mahamadou Sangare announced his potential to the rest of the continent this season with two goal feasts in the UEFA Youth League and Manchester City are about to sign him. The move ensures they will continue to harbour the most lethal strikers in the world whenever Erling Haaland slows down or decides to head off elsewhere.

Article continues below

GOAL gives the lowdown on City's next striking sensation who, like Haaland, possesses a deadly left foot and is never satisfied with his number of goals, no matter how big the tally is...