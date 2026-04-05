Madrid analyst lashes out: The Real Madrid star isn’t a child… and must be sold

Real Madrid analyst Tomás Roncero criticised the performance of French player Eduardo Camavinga following Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.
Roncero, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper AS, appeared as a guest on the Carrusel Deportivo programme on Cadena SER radio during the match broadcast.
Defensa Central published Roncero’s comments, in which he attacked Camavinga, calling for him to leave next summer.
Roncero said: “Camavinga should not remain at the Santiago Bernabéu next season, due to his disappointing behaviour.”
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