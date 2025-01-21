'Is he mad?!' - Ruben Amorim sensationally accused of 'trying to get the sack' at Man Utd as Richard Keys questions decision to 'tell the world your players are sh*t' Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League

Ruben Amorim stands accused of “trying to get the sack” at Manchester United after “telling the world” that his underperforming players are “sh*t”.