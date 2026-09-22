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'The goal is to win the trophy' - Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Paes targets historic FIFA ASEAN Cup triumph with Indonesia
Garuda custodian outlines ambition
Paes's uncompromising title target signals an ambitious new chapter in his international journey with the Merah Putih. The former FC Dallas standout insists his focus is locked entirely on delivering historic silverware on the regional stage. The passionate atmosphere generated from the stands has only deepened his emotional connection to the nation he now calls home.
- Getty Images Sport
Goalkeeper prioritises collective success
Extensive experience across the Eredivisie and MLS has fostered a mature mindset for Paes both on and off the pitch. At this stage of his career, collective triumph for club and country comfortably supersedes any individual ego.
Opening up on his evolution during an interview with FIFA, Paes stated: "Everything that has happened in my career has happened for a reason. I've grown and matured a lot because of it."
Explaining how his priorities now centre strictly on the team's needs, the shot-stopper continued: "My ego isn't that important any more. I just want to contribute as much as possible to the team. My main goal is to win, both with the national team and at club level."
Assessing the broader impact of the FIFA-backed tournament, Paes added: "It's a positive development, not just for Indonesia but for every participating country. It will raise the level of Southeast Asian football."
Healthy competition fuels ambition
The elite environment at the Johan Cruyff Arena has sharpened the goalkeeper's winning mentality through daily work alongside Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen. On the international front, he embraces a demanding yet harmonious battle with Emil Audero for the starting spot under head coach John Herdman.
Underlining the value of fierce competition between the posts, Paes insisted: "The better the competition you face, the more it pushes you to become the best version of yourself."
Dismissing personal rivalry in favour of national glory, the custodian added: "The older I get, the more important it is to me that Garuda win - not me or Emil."
Reiterating his desire to lift silverware before a passionate home crowd, Paes affirmed: "For me, the goal is to win the trophy. I'd love to lift the title in front of our own supporters and repay them for all the support they've given us over the past few years."
Targeting the regional tournament as a springboard for continental success, Paes concluded: "The first goal is to win the trophy here and build a really positive feeling going into the Asian Cup."
- Xinhua
Regional tournament builds momentum
Indonesia will stage Division 1 of the 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup, navigating group-stage clashes against Malaysia, Singapore and Bangladesh. The tournament gives Herdman a crucial window to lock down his tactical blueprint before heading to Saudi Arabia for January's AFC Asian Cup. Lifting a major trophy in front of home supporters would inject immense momentum into the squad ahead of that continental test.
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