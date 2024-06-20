Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Manchester United threaten to pull the plug! Red Devils willing to walk away from Jarrad Branthwaite talks over Everton's £70m valuation after first bid was rejected

Jarrad BranthwaiteManchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United are looking to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer but they are reportedly ready to walk away from the deal.

  • Man Utd see Branthwaite bid rejected
  • Everton want over £70m ($89m) for defender
  • Man Utd ready to walk away from the deal
