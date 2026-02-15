Nice make the trip to Parc OL as the south coast side look to improve upon a run of one win in their last four. However, that'll prove easier said than done against an in-form Lyon side that can go to within six points of defending champions PSG and seven of league leaders Lens with a victory tonight.

Lyon had to dig deep to secure all the spoils last time out as Nantes pushed to secure a result that would boost their survival hopes, though Fonseca's side held out to claim all the spoils last time out.

Endrick was initially shown a straight red card following VAR intervention following two yellow cards for kicking Dehmaine Tabibou on the Achilles. However, Endrick will only serve a one-match ban after the footage was reviewed and the referee's report, which recommended rescinding the red, and downgraded it to a second yellow meaning he will be available for next weekend's meeting with Strasbourg.

Fonseca defended the striker but admitted that Endrick 'must learn' from the situation going forward.