Luke Shaw Antonee Robinson
Soham Mukherjee

Luke Shaw's replacement? Man Utd eyeing move for £30m Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson

L. ShawA. RobinsonTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFulham

Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

  • Shaw battling a calf injury
  • Might return after international break
  • Man Utd set sights on Fulham's Robinson
