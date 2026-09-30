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VIDEO: Luka Modric receives stunning standing ovation from Spanish fans during Nations League clash
A beautiful moment in Seville
Spain secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Croatia, but the final result briefly took a back seat to a memorable moment of sporting respect. The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan crowd made sure to honour a visiting icon. In the closing stages of the match, the home supporters rose to their feet to deliver a spine-tingling tribute to Modric as he came off the bench.
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Standing ovation for an icon
The headline moment arrived in the 81st minute of the encounter. With the hosts already cruising to a heavy victory, the Croatian dugout opted to make a late change, bringing on their legendary playmaker. Modric stepped onto the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan turf, replacing his team-mate Peter Sucic. As the 41-year-old crossed the touchline, the Seville crowd erupted into a widespread, heartfelt standing ovation for the opposing star.
The veteran midfielder was clearly touched by the incredible reception from the Spanish supporters. Visibly moved by the grand gesture, he later took to social media to share his gratitude, stating simply: "Thank you very much, Spain."
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Incredible stats and Spanish ties
Modric’s connection to Spanish football is undeniable, making the reception in Seville particularly poignant. The crowd was eager to show their immense appreciation for the former Madrid midfielder, who spent many dominant years in their domestic league.
Despite now lining up as an AC Milan player, his legacy in Spain clearly remains untouchable. His appearance against Spain also highlighted his incredible longevity at the highest level. At 41 years old, Modric boasts an astonishing 204 international caps and 30 goals for Croatia.
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