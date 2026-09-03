Luka Modric reveals Jose Mourinho’s ‘insistent’ secret role in Real Madrid transfer and plots Santiago Bernabeu return

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Modric explained that Mourinho’s sheer persistence was the critical reason the deal ultimately crossed the finish line. The Portuguese manager simply refused to take no for an answer during complex club-to-club discussions.

"The club in general, but I think Mourinho was the most important factor in my arrival," Modric revealed. "He did everything, everything in his power so that I would be the signing of that summer.

"The negotiation with Tottenham was not easy. It was hard and long. And if Mourinho had not been so insistent, maybe Madrid would have withdrawn from the negotiation. That is why I think he was the most important."